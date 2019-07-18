FORT DAVIS, Texas — According to officials of the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department, two fires at the McCoy Ranch in north-western Jeff Davis County are 70% contained and under control.

Both fires were started by lightning from a severe storm Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters were called at 2:18 P.M.

The fire is out and crews are mopping up, but there are some areas are still smoking within the burned area.

The burned areas are safe for fire crews to walk on but will continue to burn over the next couple of days.