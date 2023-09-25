A finalized budget amendment allows money to go to Midland County libraries

The Texas State Library and Archives Commissions granted $10,000 to Midland County Libraries, which was approved the week of Sept. 18.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Commissioners finalized a budget amendment to allow some money to go towards the libraries.

All of that money will be going towards the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. The program got its start in Nevada, but has spread to communities around the country.

That program has a goal to help parents read 1,000 books to their kids before they make it to kindergarten.