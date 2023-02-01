Fighting seasonal depression in the winter months

Symptoms may include sleeping more or less, a change in diet, low energy and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The cold weather, the dark nights can make you feel a little bit off.

"The transition between fall and winter can bring in a lot of symptoms of depression, feeling tired sleeping more having low energy and the symptoms can kind of domino effect in to a full blown depression," said Kelly Rohan, Ph.D., professor of psychological science at the University of Vermont.

Those out of the ordinary symptoms are a something to keep an eye on.

"They include feeling sad, feeling really down, losing interest in things that the other person would usually enjoy like they're hobbies their social activities, extreme fatigue, difficulty concentrating making decisions, eating a lot more or a lot less than usual, sleeping a lot more or a lot less than usual feeling guilty or worthless about and in extreme cases thought of death or suicide," Rohan said.

If you have a few or all of these, it's important to seek help.

"When those symptoms are getting in the way in your ability to function in important roles like work or at school or in relationships or they're keeping you from doing things that are really important to you to live a valued type of life that you would want to live," Rohan said.

There are different tools and treatments out there that can bring some relieve to the sadness.