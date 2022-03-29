Fighting the Nunn fire in Jeff Davis County

"A fire started on a neighbor, and whenever a fire does start, we always help each other out."

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Helicopters and planes dropped fire retardant in hard to reach places near High Lonesome Ranch all day Tuesday in the fight against the Nunn fire.

"They can put chemical or retardant, which doesn't hurt the ground, they can put it in places we can't get to, a lot of the problem today was on bluffs, and they were able to put it against those bluffs where we couldn't physically get to," said Tim Edwards, of the Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Local ranchers were also watching the fire, getting ready to do what they had to if it headed toward their land.

"When it gets down to where we can fight it then we'll fight it, but the helicopters are doing their job," said Noberto Navarrte of Long X Ranch.

Here in Texas, neighbors help each other out when they're in trouble.

"A fire started on a neighbor, and whenever a fire does start, we always help each other out," said Edwards. "We're a volunteer fire department that was started by our forefathers who wanted to help each other out."

Earlier Tuesday night the fire was under control, but that can change in an instant, especially with the wind.

"The Texas Forest Service has done a great job to contain it," said Edwards. "We had airplanes today flying in retardant, we have a helicopter up there right now, but this wind keeps shifting. As long as we have these high winds it's hard to say what's going to happen. We're dealing with mother nature, and she never plays fair."

So right now the Texas A&M Forest Service is on watch by the fire, accompanied by volunteers on standby.

"As far as I know, Texas Forest Service will be there all night tonight, and then we'll be watching just to make sure it doesn't light up again," said Edwards.

All because the folks in Jeff Davis County work as a team.

"We have great unity in this county, and we all come together and fight these fires together," said Edwards.