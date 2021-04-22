A fight over water at the Horseshoe Arena

Some county commissioners want to allow non-profits to bring in their own water to events at the Horseshoe. Some Horseshoe directors see it as a slippery slope.

MIDLAND, Texas — Events at the Horseshoe are starting to pick back up, and if you've ever planned an event, you know that there are charges for just about anything and everything.

At the Horseshoe, if you're allowed to bring in your own water, it's possible that you could eventually be charged a fee per bottle brought in, which is a corkage fee. This has become a hot topic among county commissioners.

It all started last weekend for the Lee High School prom that took place at the Horseshoe. In order to bring in their own water for the event, they would have had to pay that corkage fee.

County commissioners want to simply allow these types of organizations to bring in water without any issue or fee. Executive director and president of Horseshoe Hospitality Services Joe Kelley said that it could be a slippery slope.

"I think there are events where we extend that courtesy of allowing them to bring in their own water, but I just don’t personally think it ought to just be as broad as every 501(c)3 or you know every nonprofit group should be allowed to bring in that water," Kelley said.

He wants the commissioners to meet him halfway, not putting a corkage fee on water for some groups.

"I think there are groups that we should allow most definitely you know like the girls on the volleyball. We let them bring theirs in you know I think that makes a lot of sense. There are events out here that it makes a lot of sense to allow that," Kelley said.

To be clear, Kelley is in support of non-profits holding events at the Horseshoe. Kelley suggested the fee to be an addition to the current contract.

"It’s not that I don’t think we’re not supporting these groups I think we are but I just don’t see where a product like bottled water should be excluded from our food and beverage agreement," Kelley said.

If the court believes a change should be made, Kelley is open to it.