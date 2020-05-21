ODESSA, Texas — A Medical Center Hospital pharmacy technician has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of MCHS employees who have received positive test results to five.

The employee was sent home for quarantine on Tuesday and was wearing a mask while at work in accordance with MCHS policy.

The pharmacy technician contracted COVID-19 from a family member who also tested positive for the virus.

Of the four other positive cases, two nurses have recovered and been cleared to return to work, while a housekeeper that has tested positive for the virus a second time and a Family Health Clinic employee remains quarantined at home.

