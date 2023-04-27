Fifth annual West Texas Education Conference focuses on Alzheimer's disease

Doctors and educators in the region were able to educate people about the disease and share what resources are available.

TEXAS, USA — The fifth annual West Texas Education Conference was held on Wednesday where community members came together to talk about Alzheimer's disease.

Doctors and educators across the region were able to educate those on the disease as well as share what resources are available. While treatment for Alzheimer's and dementia are accessible, an issue that's now come up is Medicare and Medicaid patients having limited to no access to proper medication.

"We have two drugs that have been FDA approved for early onset Alzheimer's or MCU which is mild cognitive impairment," said Julie Gray, Director of Development Alzheimer's Association. "But we have a very very large hurdle with the centers for Medicaid and Medicare services because they are denying access to these FDA drugs. And everyday their decision stays in place, 2,000 people pass the threshold to where they would not even be eligible for these treatments. And we need our government to step in and do the right thing and let us have access to the drugs."