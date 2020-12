Troopers have confirmed four vehicles are involved -- two 18-wheelers, a box van and a passenger car.

STANTON, Texas — DPS troopers are on scene of a fiery fatal crash just outside of Stanton along eastbound I-20.

Troopers have confirmed four vehicles are involved -- two 18-wheelers, a box van and a passenger car. They also confirm one person was killed in the crash.

Viewers tell NewsWest 9 traffic has been at a standstill for hours. Troopers have shut down eastbound I-20 while they investigate the scene.