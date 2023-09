Season 16 kicked off with some of Midland's most famous mascots for a meet and greet, live music, foam parties, pig races and more.

MIDLAND, Texas β€” Fiddlesticks Farms in Midland held their opening weekend this Saturday.

Season 16 kicked off with some of Midland's most famous mascots for a meet and greet, live music, foam parties, pig races, a candy cannon and the revealing of their new farm mascot Husk.