Fentanyl crisis could be combatted by new vaccine

The University of Houston has developed the new medicine that Governor Abbott believes will save lives.

HOUSTON, Texas — The fentanyl crisis in Texas is something mostly everyone is likely aware of at this point, and despite it’s deadly impacts on Texans, there is hope on the horizon.

One positive coming from all of this is that a fentanyl vaccine could be on the way soon.

The University of Houston has developed the medicine that could save thousands of lives, and it is close to starting clinical trials in humans.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott toured the fentanyl vaccine lab at the University of Houston on Thursday and met with the research team that believes their vaccine will be a game-changer to combat the fentanyl crisis.

In a press conference Thursday, the study’s lead author Dr. Colin Haile spoke about the vaccine and how it works to save lives.

“You get our vaccine, you develop antibodies against fentanyl," said Haile. "These antibodies bind to fentanyl if it is consumed and prevent it from getting to the brain where it may trigger euphoric centers or trigger respiratory depression and opioid overdose death.”

The vaccine would be available upon prescription to someone who needs it, and it will likely most help those who struggle with opioid use disorder, law enforcement personnel who may be exposed to fentanyl during the seizure of it, as well as potentially animals – like drug-sniffing dogs.

“It’s intended, as the doctor was explaining, it’s intended to be an assistive aid to those who may be addicts to help them reduce their addiction, and it’s intended to be a protective device to people who are not addicts who may be otherwise exposed to it," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Abbott also recognized the University of Houston for being an international leader for a problem that really affects everyone.

“Once again, I want to thank the University of Houston and its leadership and their researchers for doing their part from the scientific perspective to come up with an innovative development of a vaccine for fentanyl that truly will save lives," said Governor Abbott.

The vaccine is still going through the process of getting approved, but Dr. Haile is confident that it will be available at some point despite the exact timeline unknown right now.

Governor Abbott was in Midland back in September with state and local officials to address the fentanyl crisis, and this vaccine looks to be a step in the right direction in the fight to save lives.