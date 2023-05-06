Fentanyl Awareness Day Press Conference to be held on May 8

The day is aimed at spreading the word about the Illicit fentanyl crisis.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, ECISD and MISD Police Departments and the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse in collaboration together, are proud to recognize the second annual National Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 9.

The reason for the recognition is because the safety and wellbeing of the community is always of the utmost important for these organizations.

On Monday at the Region 18 Conference Center at 10 a.m., law enforcement will talk about the startling prevalence of fentanyl-related overdoses. They hope to raise public awareness about this urgent problem: people are dying at alarming rates due to illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF), a potent synthetic opioid.

On April 6, 2023, Governor Greg Abbott announced that since 2019, Texas has seen a 500% increase in fentanyl-related deaths.