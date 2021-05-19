Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance from winter storms May 20

Those impacted by the February winter storms are eligible for disaster assistance.

ODESSA, Texas — The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance from the winter storm is May 20.

All counties in Texas qualify for public assistance for government and nonprofit organizations, and many also allow individuals and households to apply for individual assistance as well.

To see whether your county qualifies for individual assistance, you can click or tap here.

If you need assistance filling out your application, you can call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.