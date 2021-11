Traffic is down to one lane while the fire is being cleaned up.

MIDLAND, Texas — Talk about a shipping delay-one FedEx driver got more than they bargained for Tuesday after their truck caught fire.

The accident happened on eastbound I-20 about a quarter of a mile from FM 1788.

Midland Fire Department crews and the Midland County Sheriff's Office were on scene to help out.

Traffic is down to one lane while the fire is being cleaned up.