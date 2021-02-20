United Family to celebrate its first ever Employee Appreciation day for members across Texas and New Mexico

February 22 will be the date for this event.

TEXAS, USA — The United Family has decided to hold an Employee Appreciation Day for its team members across Texas and New Mexico.

On February 22, the company will recognize its team members at every level for the work they do to help families each day.

Team members do everything they can to help provide the products to their customers. They also help with check out and even take guest's purchases to their cars.

United Family was also able to keep their doors open during the snow storm and meet their customer needs.