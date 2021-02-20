United Family to celebrate its first ever Employee Appreciation day for members across Texas and New Mexico

TEXAS, USA — The United Family has decided to hold an Employee Appreciation Day for its team members across Texas and New Mexico.
On February 22, the company will recognize its team members at every level for the work they do to help families each day.
Team members do everything they can to help provide the products to their customers. They also help with check out and even take guest's purchases to their cars.
United Family was also able to keep their doors open during the snow storm and meet their customer needs.
"Every day, but especially on Monday, February 22, as we celebrate National Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day, I hope you will join me in thanking these essential workers. On behalf of The United Family, we invite all communities to stop in one of our stores on February 22 to congratulate and thank local supermarket heroes,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family.