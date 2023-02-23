FBI warns public about ransomware threats

"Watch out for the phishing emails, if you don't know who its from, don't click that link," said Special Agent Dylan Meadows. "Somebody sends you an offer too good to be true or if its a spoof from say one of your friends and it seems a little suspicious go ahead and pick up the phone and give them a call. And then the second is remote desktop protocol is a big one so ensures that your system is blocked up, your patches are up to date."