FBI warns public about ransomware threats

TEXAS, USA — The FBI in El Paso is warning everyone about cybersecurity threats that are not just affecting individuals but making bigger companies the target.
Ransomware is one of those threats, which is a bugged software that blocks access for users unless a sum of money is paid.
"Watch out for the phishing emails, if you don't know who its from, don't click that link," said Special Agent Dylan Meadows. "Somebody sends you an offer too good to be true or if its a spoof from say one of your friends and it seems a little suspicious go ahead and pick up the phone and give them a call. And then the second is remote desktop protocol is a big one so ensures that your system is blocked up, your patches are up to date."
While hackers are going after big industries, individuals play a big part in preventing cyber attacks as it not only effects businesses, but also the community. The FBI suggest that companies shouldn't pay the ransom money, but rather report it to the FBI@eyec3.gov.