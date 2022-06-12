FBI warns of potential open enrollment scams

Many people could have identity and personal information stolen due to scammers.

MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI is warning the general public to be on the lookout for potential open enrollment scammers this holiday season.

Many across the country are now looking for new health insurance plans or trying to transfer out of their current plan.

Jeanette Harper, a public affairs officer with the FBI, gave some insight into how a potential scam call may sound.

“This is just a classical spin on impersonation scams, so we’re seeing a lot of phone calls where individuals say they are representatives of different health care companies or Medicare representatives," Harper said. "They sound very nice on the phone, they sound professional, and they may even have some of your information.”

Harper also had some suggestions for how to respond if you fall victim to a scam call.