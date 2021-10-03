FBI celebrates 30th anniversary of chaplain program

Chaplains work alongside mental health experts to help agents who often try to internalize their feelings after a tragedy.

TEXAS, USA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its chaplain program.

Chaplains within the organization help provide spiritual support and psychological first aid to FBI employees.

The agents in charge of investigating tragic events like mass shootings can have an outlet for processing these emotions thanks to the program.

Around 130 chaplains volunteer for the agency and work alongside mental health professionals to help agents who often try to internalize their feelings.

"We all know as human beings that only gets you so far. It might get you through the immediate experience of that and get the job done. We as FBI employees try to pretend that we don't have those side effects, but they do have those long lasting effects on us," Chaplain Conant Carr said.