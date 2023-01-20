Faudree Road traffic to be moved to new paved roadway on January 22

Drivers should be cautious and aware of work crews in the area.

ODESSA, Texas — The Faudree Road traffic will be moved to the new paved roadway on January 22.

The 56th street between Sleepy Hollow St. and Faudree Road will be closed to traffic during the final parts of the first phase.

The first phase of the construction will also include building the west half of the new Faudree Road between Hwy 191 and Windchase Street. This should be finished by June.

The drivers in the area need to be cautious of the workers in the area and obey all traffic control signals.