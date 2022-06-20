Father's day car show raises money to help people with cancer

The money raised from the car show is going to Gifts of Hope, which is nonprofit that helps people and families dealing with cancer.

ODESSA, Texas — No matter what kinds of cars you like or what you drive, each and every type had a place at the car show at Crossroads in Odessa.

"All types of different taste, you have the jeep crowd, you have the 50s crowd the 60's the 70's, the newer stuff the vets so it just depends on your taste as far as vehicles," said Willie Balerio, who had a car entered in the show.

Cars that are perfect to check out for a fathers day out with dad, grandpa or the entire family.

"Well to me it means like spending time with my dad and he really loves cars" said Willies daughter, Gianna," Balerio said. "She takes after me because my passion is cars."

As cool as the cars were, maybe even more extraordinary was why all these cars were gathered here in the first place, which was to help people who are fighting cancer.

"Four years ago I was diagnosed with cancer, so I've been through this journey when you go through that the support you get from these people are amazing, you get to see somebody who loves helping, and just a little bit of help goes a long ways," said Lance Temple, a cancer survivor who is now on the board of Gifts of Hope.



The nonprofit has inspired people like Lance to give back,

"I did not know about Hope House, so when I got to meet them, talk to them, I went 'wow you guys are volunteers why would you do that?', and I want to be a part of that," Temple said.