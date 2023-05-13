Father honors son who was killed in accident by hosting car show

This is the fifth year of the Brantley Mitchell Memorial Truck Show.

ODESSA, Texas — Brantley Mitchell died in a motorcycle accident in 2019 and now his father honors his memory every year.

"He was a kid that would always bring a smile to your face," said Rick Mitchell, Brantley's father. "It didn't matter if you're in a bad mood, he'd do something silly and goofy and you'd start laughing. He was just that kind of kid. He stood up for kids, he didn't like lesser privileged kids getting picked on at school. I mean he was just a hard-working, goofy, fun-loving kid."

Brantley unfortunately died a couple years ago. "He passed away July 19th, 2019 on a motorcycle," said Mitchell.

Now Rick uses a car show as a way to honor his son.

"That's why we do this truck show," said Mitchell. "He was into everything that blew back smoke and fast and he loved it, so that's why we've done this, this is our fifth year."

All the money from the show goes to local organizations in the name of Brantley.

"We donated to the challenger league in Midland," said Mitchell. "We supported that one and I think this year we're going to donate back to the VFW."