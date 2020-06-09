Father drowns, daughter rescued by surfer in Galveston

The father and daughter were swimming in the Gulf near 44th Street when they started struggled. A surfer was able to save the girl, but her father didn't make it.

GALVESTON, Texas — A father died Sunday and his daughter was rescued by a surfer in Galveston after they got into trouble while swimming in the Gulf.

According to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, the father and daughter were swimming near 43rd Street when they started struggling. A surfer was able to save the girl and she advised him and a lifeguard that her father was still in the water.

The Beach Patrol pulled the father's body from the water a short time later just east of 47th Street. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's the second known drowning this weekend in the same area of the Seawall. On Saturday night, A 16-year-old boy went missing while he was swimming near 44th Street. Search efforts lasted until about 11 a.m. Sunday when a lifeguard spotted a body in the water near 47th Street. The body matched the description of the missing boy. Officials are awaiting identity confirmation from the medical examiner's office.

GIBP said it's the fourth drowning of the season.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a third possible drowning after a man's body was found floating offshore Friday night along the beaches of the Bolivar Peninsula.