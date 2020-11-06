MIDLAND, Texas — An vehicle accident on Wednesday in which a motorcycle made an unsafe lane change and collided with a truck on E Loop 250 near Fairgrounds Rd. in Midland has left one person dead.

EMS personnel and the Midland Police Department were called to the accident which occurred near the 2800 block of E Loop 250.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries related to the crash.

Later investigation by the MPD Traffic Unit revealed that the motorcycle was moving west down Loop 250 when the driver made an unsafe lane change causing them to collide with a truck.

Next of kin has yet to be notified, the Midland Police Department is still investigating. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.