Fatal crash numbers in Odessa trending downward

The number of fatal crashes during this time of year has gone down from last year according to the Odessa District of TxDOT.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa District of the Texas Department of Transportation covers Ector County, Midland County, Winkler County, Andrews County, Martin County, Loving County, Ward County, Crane County, Upton County, Reeves County, Pecos County, and Terrell County.

According to the most recent data TxDOT could provide, there were 76 fatal crashes last year (1/1/22 - 6/20/22) in the entire Odessa District. But so far in 2023, that number has gone down to 57 fatal crashes (1/1/23 - 6/20/23).

So what could be behind this downward trend?

“It could be the police presence, people are getting cited for speeding, or different things," said Maryann Cedillo, the Public Information Officer for TxDOT Odessa District. "Maybe people are putting their phones down and maybe paying more attention to where we’re going and how we’re getting there. So it could have several different things that attribute to that number going down.”

So while the numbers are improving so far, we’re not out of the woods yet. There are still things you need to keep in mind while driving on the roads.

“You really need to be a defensive driver, not an offensive driver," Cedillo said. "And what I mean by that is that you really need to be looking out for things that are in the roadway. Pedestrians, work zones, high traffic areas; you really need to be paying attention to those things.”