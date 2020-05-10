Crash near Rankin kills mother, two daughters, community members say

DPS confirm the fatal crash happened Saturday night, 15-miles north of Rankin. Rankin ISD plans to have counselors on hand Monday.

RANKIN, Texas — DPS confirm a fatal crash along Hwy 349 Saturday evening.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released. A spokesperson for DPS expects that information to be released Monday morning.

The Upton County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page stating the crash had shut down a portion of Hwy 349, 15 miles north of Rankin Saturday night.

Viewers tell NewsWest 9 a woman and her two daughters were killed in the head-on crash. Rankin ISD sent a letter to faculty, staff and students Sunday evening saying a beloved community member and two students had died over the weekend.

"The loss of Kristina McCrary, Rylee Ramos and Reece Ramos is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," the statement read.

DPS could not confirm the victim's identities or connection over the phone Sunday evening.

The school district plans to have counselors from nearby communities on hand to assist with grief counseling.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," the district's statement read.