Fatal Crash in Gaines County leaves one dead

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — According to authorities, 67-year old Lousie Salinas of Tahoka, TX died in a car crash around 2:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Gaines County.
Salinas's 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on CR 206 when a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon was traveling north on SH-214.
Salinas failed to yield the right of way at the the stop sign marked intersection and was struck by Ramon.
Salinas was transported to the Seminole Hospital District and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Ramon was not injured.