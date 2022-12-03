Fatal Crash in Gaines County leaves one dead

Officials determined that 67-year-old Lousie Salinas died at the scene.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — According to authorities, 67-year old Lousie Salinas of Tahoka, TX died in a car crash around 2:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Gaines County.

Salinas's 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on CR 206 when a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon was traveling north on SH-214.

Salinas failed to yield the right of way at the the stop sign marked intersection and was struck by Ramon.