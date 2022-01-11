Midland farm accepting leftover pumpkins for their farm animals to eat

You can recycle your non-carved, unused pumpkins to Cindy Cross's farm for her goats, chicken and donkey to feast on this Fall.

MIDLAND, Texas — When fall comes around, us humans might enjoy a good pumpkin spice latte, but the furry friends on Cindy Cross's farm enjoy a good ole pumpkin for their fall treat as well.

"Pumpkins have a lot of vitamins and antioxidants in them and they love it as a treat so that's why I like to give it to them at the end of the season," said Cindy Cross, farm owner.

Starting last year, Cross let people in town bring their old and non-carved pumpkins to her farm for her animals to grub on.

"We ask not for carved pumpkins because they can be moldy and slimy. We want them to be whole and healthy and also we ask if people bring them to drop them off not to feed it to them because it can be too much, they can eat too much at one time and be sick so we try to control how much they get in a day," Cross said.

It's a nice gesture that benefits both the animals and the people dropping them off.

"We just enjoy to give back to them, you know, they give to us and we just like to give back to them whenever we can so we told people last year about this option so they can recycle, that way they just don't throw their pumpkins in the dumpster," Cross said. "And the pumpkin seeds I read have deworming properties so it's a natural wormer, so we let them eat the whole thing."

So before you throw your pumpkins out this season, think about the critters on this farm.

"If somebody wants to drop them off I told people already they're welcome to drop them off anytime if someone who wants to feed it to them personally we can just arrange a time to do that," said Cross.