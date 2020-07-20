Far West Coffee raises $25,000 to build brick and mortar store

The owners Christopher Benninghoff and Olaf Luna say they plan to open their doors early fall 2020.

MIDLAND, Texas — It’s been a part of the plan ever since they started.

Christopher and Olaf have been waiting til they had the right resources matched with the right timing to open their brick and mortar store.

"Through sharing it, we thought it was just the coffee, but we realized that we just love people and we wanted to keep sharing it with more people," Olaf Luna, coffee maker said.

They tried planning last October, to open sometime in April, but due to COVID-19 they were pushed back.

So the time is now.

These coffee connoisseurs met their goal of raising $25,000 in just 5 days.

"We’ve just been overwhelmed with all the love," Luna said.

"The markets, the events, the business pop-ups, they could only take us so far, as far as what we were wanting to build and so with us wanting to create a space that we call home, that our community calls home, this was just a natural step for us to go into a brick and mortar," Christopher Benninghoff, coffee maker said.

A home that can remind us of West Texas generosity.

And a generosity that stretches far beyond what we’re overcoming now.

"What we’re trying to do is in this current state, but not just this current state, but in just our world is showcase that on a daily basis - that you can come sit around our table, you can come join us for a cup of coffee, for some food and find that together we’re going to be stronger, together we’re going to get through whatever situation life has to throw at us," Benninghoff said.



Next, comes the construction phase.

This store will be located on 2040 W. Cuthbert.