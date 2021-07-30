Fannin Elementary School parents and students share thoughts on no uniforms this year

"The parents wanted it. The students are extremely excited about it. They get a chance to showcase their personalities and their uniqueness," says one Fannin parent.

MIDLAND, Texas — Students will be coming back to some Midland ISD schools like; Fannin Elementary, a little different than how they left.

This summer the school has ended their uniform policy.

"So it was a process we got our feedback from our community, our teachers , our families, students. Our sixth graders did a debate," says Lisa Cisneros, Fannin Elementary Principal, "I did my surveys, we did just talking, we met on it and committed to being consistent."

A change that parents like Marissa Villanueva has mixed feeling about.

"We have been at Fannin since kindergarten. So this is our sixth year at Fannin," says Villanueva.

“I’ve always been pro uniform because of the ease but I totally support that decision that Ms. Cisneros made. The parents wanted it, the students are extremely excited about it. They get a chance to showcase their personalities and their uniqueness and they’re very much looking forward to that," says Villanueva.

Sarah Stepan, whose kids also attend Fannin, is in favor of the change.

"For our family it works. I don’t feel like I’m buying two separate wardrobes for four different kids and so that’s kind of nice. But we’re also missing out on the no questions asked you know what you’re wearing in the morning. So I see both sides.

For some students, they are excited to now be able to wear what they want to school, as long as it's within the dress code.

"I didn’t wanna wear uniforms because I don’t like having to wear the same thing everyday. So I’m glad we didn’t have to wear them," says Fannin 6th grader, Emory Vordick.

A new transition for students to express themselves are something that Principal Cisneros says students are deserving of.