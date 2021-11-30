Family waiting for answers three months after loved one's disappearance

The family members have been looking for Ricardo "Ricky" Lizalde since late August.

Family members are still looking for Ricardo "Ricky" Lizalde since his disappearance in late August.

Ricardo Lizalde was reported missing by his family on Aug. 31st. A day later, his vehicle was discovered in Ector County. A body was also found near the truck, but the family still don't know if it was Ricky or not.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Rosie Lizalde, Ricardo's stepmother. She said the past three months have been tough for the family especially during the holiday season.

"We are not doing anything, we are not celebrating anything, or doing nothing at all because everything is like 'Ricky can't be there,'" said Lizalde. "Nobody wants to do anything or go anywhere until we know what is going on with him."

In September, the family says the Ector County Sheriffs Office collected DNA from Ricky's biological parents.

Lizalde said that process to identify the body has been a long and stressful.

"We keep contacting them because we want answers," said Lizalde. "They told us they will contact us and that they will let us know as soon as possible of any news. We are trying not to hound the office, but we are getting pretty desperate."

Lizalde says the not knowing has put a strain on the family -- the point where they're beginning to lose hope.

"With 90 days having passed already, it's just so hard to believe he is out there," said Lizalde. "His cell phone records are not showing him calling anymore or texting anyone so it's hard to keep the faith it really is."

But through all the uncertainty, Lizalde said the family remains optimistic.

"I want to believe that by some miracle he is in a hospital somewhere where nobody knows who he is and he is going to wake up and have him back home," Lizalde said.