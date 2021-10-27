Family still waiting for answers two months after man's disappearance

The family members have been looking for Ricardo "Ricky" Lizalde since August.

Last month, he was reported missing by his family on Aug. 31st. A day later, his vehicle was discovered in Ector County. A body was also found near the the vehicle.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Rosie Lizalde, the step mother of Ricardo Lizalde. She said those two months have been tough for the family.

"We are very frustrated, they just have us here waiting and waiting," said Lizalde. "I understand that things take time, but two month is a long time. It's just an excruciating wait for us to be sitting here."

The family said the Ector County Sheriff's Office has collected DNA from family members.

"My husband and his ex-wife both have given DNA to officials," said Lizalde. They have given dental records from here the U.S. and also from Mexico."

Lizalde said that the process to identify the body has been a long one.

"We need to get answers just to know if that was him so we can start to get some closure," said Lizalde. "If it's not him, then we can go look for him or do something. All this time we are waiting for a body to be identified and if it turns out that is not him, I feel like we wasted all this time."

NewsWest 9 was able to obtain some records from the Winkler County Sheriffs Office. The documents don't go into where the case stands today, especially now that a body has been found.

Lizalde's step mother told NewsWest 9 all they can do is sit and wait and remember the person he was.

"He was always goofing around with everybody. He was a person that made you laugh," said Lizalde. "He would walk in, no matter what time of day it was, and mess around with you."

Rosie Lizalde remains hopeful that her son can be found alive.

"I just want everybody to help us keep some hope and keep an eye out for him," said Lizalde. "This body may not be his and if it isn't he may still be out there somewhere."