Family, students, friends honor the life of Andrews band director

ANDREWS, Texas — He is described as a man dedicated to his students. He instilled a love for the arts in lives of hundreds of students throughout his storied career. Darin Johns had a storied life and career that centered on his students.

People from near and far came to celebrate his life Monday at the Andrews High School Performance Center.

"A celebration of life of Mr. Johns and everything he's done and the impact he's had on this community and that was really special, getting to just see everyone who came here and the impact he's had on the tons of people that were here and the people who weren't able to make it," said Korbin Scott, a former student of Johns.

Darin Johns served at the helm of the Andrews High School band for seven years.

"Music was his passion and he loved getting to share it with his students, and getting to kind of just show that love for music to everyone that he met, it was awesome," said Scott.

It wasn't only the community of Andrews, that came to honor the band director, but people from all over Texas.

"They even asked all the music educators there to stand up and it was probably half of the room, were all just music educators from across Texas, who've come and know Mr. Johns personally, who he's also had an impact on," said Scott, he continued, "The performance center was pretty much full, it was really cool to see."