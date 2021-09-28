Family searching for answers to find missing man

Ricardo "Ricky" Lizalde was last seen on August 28.

ODESSA, Texas — It's been one month since Ricardo Lizalde has last been seen.

"I'm not getting any answers and it's been all of September already," said Ricardo Lizalde's stepmother, Rosie Lizalde.

Lizalde was reported missing by his family in Winkler County on August 31st.

A day later, on September 1, his family says his vehicle was found in Odessa.

"On September first we found out that Ector County Sheriffs discovered the truck he was driving and a body a hundred yards away from the truck." said Lizalde's aunt, Carolina Lizalde Gallardo.

The family says they are frustrated with the lack of communication between Winkler and Ector County, with Winkler handling the missing persons case and Ector finding Lizalde's truck and an unidentified body.

"We've tried to get answers and at first we thought Ector County was responsible for investigating as well as they don't have a positive ID investigating the missing person, but we just found out Winkler is in charge of the investigation. Had we known this from the beginning we would of been communicating with Winkler as well," said Lizalde Gallarado.

Now the family just wants any kind of answer.

"On October 1 it will be a month since they found the truck and that body and we still have no answers to whether it's him or not," said Lizalde Gallarado.

The family says the Ector County Sheriff's Office has collected DNA from family members.

"I believe my nephew's mom spoke to the medical examiner and they said it would still be another two to four weeks, so if that's the case that's going to put us at two months before we know anything"

The Ector County Sheriff's Office said they couldn't comment on the matter unless it is to family, and Winkler County only said this is an open case and it is under investigation.