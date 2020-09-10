Family Resiliency Center holds Walk Out of Darkness to raise awareness for suicide prevention

"Raising awareness for suicide is important because in 2018 3,930 Texans died by suicide."

The Family Resiliency Center is working to raise awareness of suicide prevention with its Walk Out of Darkness event.

The event is an annual one, but has gone virtual to avoid large groups for 2020.

This year's walk will starts at noon on Oct. 11

"Raising awareness for suicide is important because in 2018 3,930 Texans died by suicide," said Chandra Quintanar, the event coordinator for the Family Resiliency Center.

"Population wise to give an idea, that's 43 people in Midland-Odessa in one year who died by suicide. Anything we can do to increase awareness and make sure resources are available is always really important," Quintanar said.

If you're interested in taking part in this year's walk, you can register by clicking or tapping here.

The center is also offering peer support groups if you've lost a loved one to suicide.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, they want you to know they are here to listen to you.

You can visit the center's Facebook page or website or call them at 432-848-6944.