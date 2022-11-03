Family Resiliency Center holding monthly dance and movement therapy sessions

These sessions will run March through June.

ODESSA, Texas — The Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin will be holding dance and movement therapy sessions monthly starting in March through June.

These events will be on March 23, April 20, May 18 and June 15 from 5 to 5:50 p.m.

Sessions will be taught by Amanda Lopez, a licensed professional counselor and registered dance movement therapist.

Each event is free but slots are limited. To reserve your spot you can click or tap here.