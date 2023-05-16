Family remembers woman murdered at Odessa apartment complex

Crystal Williams was only 36 when she was killed in her apartment. Her foster mother wants to raise awareness about domestic violence so other families don't suffer.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Crystal Williams was found shot and killed at Faudree Ranch Apartments on April 27.

Larry Johnson, a man dating Williams, was arrested and charged with her murder, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

Crystal's foster mom, Maria Douglas, said she had so much love to give to others. She also wants other people to watch out for signs of domestic violence so other families don't have to lose their loved ones.

Williams had been in and out of Child Protective Services custody before her and her sister were placed in a foster home with Maria Douglas.

"Her birth family was involved with CPS since she was a little toddler, but she didn't get permanently moved until she was 11," said Douglas. "She was definitely a survivor. She was one of the first ones in her family to ever finish high school."

Douglas said Williams overcame adversity and looked for the best in people.

"She really had a heart for people, and she had a heart for people that needed second chances," said Douglas. "That was her whole life, right, is people who needed second chances. But, at that same token, I think that really left her sort of venerable, that left her predisposed. That kindness, to be the victim of domestic violence."

Douglas said it could have been Williams' kindness that left her vulnerable.

"Her own background gave her that heart for people, for second chances," said Douglas. "But then someone took advantage of that, someone took the ultimate advantage of that and ended up killing her and taking her life."

Now, Douglas wants others to be on the look out for signs of domestic violence.

"We have to teach people, both our young men and young ladies, what those patterns of behavior are, and then we've got to change that, not tolerate that, not allow that to continue," said Douglas. "We cant just stay in our own lanes when somebody's being hurt, when somebody's being controlled. They need an advocate, we've got to be the advocate."

Douglas says the world wont be the same without Crystal.

"She was very special, and very missed, and very loved," said Douglas.