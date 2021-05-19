Family Promise of Midland hosts open house for renovated Day Center

The nonprofit helps with transitional housing for families as well as educating them on things like financial literacy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Family Promise of Midland is holding an open house for its Day Center.

The open house will run from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 19 at the nonprofit's location at 2908 W. Ohio Avenue.

Attendees will be able to tour the newly renovated center, which houses the administrative offices as well as the Paula and Jim Henry Family Center.

This Day Center was part of Phase I of the nonprofit's $6.5 million capital campaign. Phase II is underway and will consist of five new transitional housing duplexes.

Family Promise of Midland utilizes two programs to help house families.

The Midland Interfaith Hospitality Network is a rotational shelter program that houses families overnight with the help of different congregations and organizations.

Families Forward Traditional Housing also houses families and provides support and case management but provides families more independence.

These two programs help families focus on financial literacy and family stability while allowing them to decrease debts and increase savings.