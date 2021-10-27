Family Promise of Midland expands to house more families

The non-profit is building twice as many duplexes to house up to 20 families in their new location.

MIDLAND, Texas — On the property of the Family Promise of Midland. they're continuing to build new duplexes for their 4th location.

"We've got revised completion date of February 2022," says Tom Miller, Executive Director of Family Promise of Midland, "right now we can accept 10. Families in our programs. With completion we're doubling to 20 families at a time."

Since opening in 2011, Family Promise has helped 121 families, by not only giving them a place to rest their head but also resources they need like daycare, computers and transportation.

Resources that single mom of one, Kassandra Ceballos is still thanking them for.

"It's definitely like going from zero. In a year I was able to buy a car, they did donate a car to me, but I was able to buy a car by myself," she says.

She started the program during the pandemic, without a job and no childcare. But a year later, she's noticed many changes in her life.

By this non-profit expanding their program and housing opportunities. They're able to help more moms and dads like Ceballos.

"They really do a lot for people. They really help some of us single mothers. Get us out of those little ruts we get in behind men and friends, whatever the reasoning is. They're just a really great program and I wish more people knew about it," say Ceballos.