Family Promise of Midland holds open house

MIDLAND, Texas — Family Promise of Midland recently open their doors to the community not only to show how they are helping families experiencing homelessness, but also bringing awareness to the issue.
"We have a tremendous percentage of families in Midland, Texas that are living at or below the poverty level," said Tom Miller, the Executive Director of Family Promise of Midland. "A lot of families have no place to turn. They missed the skills earlier in life especially in the area of financial literacy of how to get ahead and how to maintain and look for goals that are going to help their kids. Unfortunately, there's not a lot of organizations so they turn towards Family Promise."
The center recently expanded its day center and built a five-duplex complex for transition housing. Family Promise is able to serve our homeless thanks to a $6.5 Million capital campaign made possible by the generous donations of the Midland community.