Family Promise of Midland holds open house

"We have a tremendous percentage of families in Midland, Texas that are living at or below the poverty level," said Tom Miller, the Executive Director of Family Promise of Midland. "A lot of families have no place to turn. They missed the skills earlier in life especially in the area of financial literacy of how to get ahead and how to maintain and look for goals that are going to help their kids. Unfortunately, there's not a lot of organizations so they turn towards Family Promise."