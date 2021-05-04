Family Promise of Midland receives $10,000 check from Shell

Family Promise works to end homelessness and provide families the chance to build a better future.

MIDLAND, Texas — Shell Exploration and Production Company presented a check to Family Promise of Midland Tuesday.

The $10,000 will go to support Family Promise's programs, the Midland Interfaith Hospitality Network and Families Forward Transitional Housing.

The MIHN serves as a rotational shelter program to host families, while the Families Forward program is a transitional housing program to provide support and grant families independence.

These programs work to help families find stability and increase financial literacy.

Family Promise is working on building extra transitional housing duplexes and has already expanded the day care center and built onsite administrative offices.