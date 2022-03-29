Family Promise of Midland hosts open house for new duplexes

These new buildings serve as family transitional houses for families experiencing homelessness.

MIDLAND, Texas — Family Promise of Midland held a special open house Wednesday for the new duplexes that were recently completed.

The new section includes four duplexes with three beds and two baths as well as a two bed two bath duplex and a basketball court and playground.

Family Promise's mission is to help end homelessness one family at a time.

Families who are homeless and have at least one child under the age of 18 are eligible for the program. This includes single parent families.

Those accepted to the program can reside in the duplex for up to two years and will work with a case manager to help increase self-sufficiency and independence.

"So, we do income-restricted until the families are back up on their feet, to where they can afford the full program fees. All families that live in our units work extensively with a case manager on short-term objectives to reach long-term goals of greater self-sufficiency and independence," said Tom Miller, Executive Director of Family Promise.