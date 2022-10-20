Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release

It has been six months since the 25-year-old was found dead in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release.

It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.

Family and friends also wrote messages of love on each one, while also gathering in prayer and support of one another.

"Well the balloons signify the six months of being gone," said Martin Machuca, the father of Nathaniel. "He was always a free spirit person. He's always coming into our lives making sure we are all doing well and that's what the balloons represent him. He was the spirit and soul every time he'd be around everybody. That is how he was."