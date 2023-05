The exhibit will be up on May 27 and 28, and it will feature West Texas Heroes from Desert Storm, Middle East Crisis, Vietnam, Korea and World War II.

ODESSA, Texas — The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will be on display at Music City Mall at Dillard's Courtyard.

The exhibit will be up on May 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and May 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The exhibit will honor West Texas Heroes from Desert Storm, Middle East Crisis, Vietnam, Korea and WWII.