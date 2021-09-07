Fall Festival kicks off end of September

St. Ann's School is holding its long running family fair with over $77,000 worth in prizes.

MIDLAND, Texas — Families and anyone wanting to eat, play, and win prizes are invited to come to St. Ann's Family Fair on the last weekend in September, 23-26.

The fair is a long standing tradition that has been taking place since 1947. There is music, children’s games, bingo, a carnival, and a large list of fair foods and drinks.

In past years, St. Ann's holds a raffle for a chance to win a vehicle and up to 5 other prizes. This year there will be 30 prizes from local business including a 2021 Jeep Gladiator!