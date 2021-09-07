Fall Festival kicks off end of September

MIDLAND, Texas — Families and anyone wanting to eat, play, and win prizes are invited to come to St. Ann's Family Fair on the last weekend in September, 23-26.
The fair is a long standing tradition that has been taking place since 1947. There is music, children’s games, bingo, a carnival, and a large list of fair foods and drinks.
In past years, St. Ann's holds a raffle for a chance to win a vehicle and up to 5 other prizes. This year there will be 30 prizes from local business including a 2021 Jeep Gladiator!
A portion of the fair profits will go to St. Ann’s Catholic School and the rest is given to St. Ann’s Catholic Church.