Fairview Cemetery gets closer to receiving upgrades

The Midland County Commissioners' Court is looking to add more trees and an irrigation system to keep the cemetery in shape.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Fairview Cemetery has gotten one step closer to receive upgrades for its area.

A group went to the Midland County Commissioners' Court months back and discussed the lack of care being provided to the area and the condition of the cemetery as a whole. Since then, the court has been looking to add more trees and an irrigation system.

"We're very much appreciative of what the commissioners' court has done and we hope we can maintain a forward thinking mindset on the court going forward with the Fairview Cemetery," said Pat McDaniel, an advocate for the Fairview Cemetery. "It's a big asset to the community and were proud of it."