MIDLAND, Texas — In a time when we're forced to be apart, women are finding new ways to connect.

"A lot of people just wanted to see that there is kindness out there," Eilishia Vaccaro, creator of the Facebook page said.

Vaccaro created Sisterhood of the Traveling Spirit - West Texas less than a month ago.

So far, over 8,000 people have joined.

"Seeing how many people were loving it I was like, this would keep me occupied and just keep me busy and just make me happy. I love giving. I love doing things for others," Vaccaro said.

The group's mission is to spread a little joy to their fellow sisters, whether that be through their favorite cocktail or goodie, this group is knockin' 'em down and passin' 'em around, lifting spirits through a surprise left at the front door.

"A lot of people are going through tough times and getting a little treat at your door, like knowing that you were being thought of was just something that people were like oh my God this is awesome," Vaccaro said.

Whatever your favorite thing is, there's plenty to go around.

"As small or as big, but the gesture goes a long way," Vaccaro said.

The community serves as a reminder during an isolating time that we are never alone.

If you would like to join this group of "wine fairies", you can click here.

