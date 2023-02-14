Fab Lab celebrates second annual Maker Show

The Fab Lab at Odessa College allows people to learn and experiment with a variety of equipment.

ODESSA, Texas — The Fab Lab at Odessa College closed out its second annual Maker Show Tuesday.

This show featured 49 entries in a variety of categories such as engineering, art, mixed media and kids. A people's choice award was also given out.

All but one of the entrants were local, with many being OC students and employees and other community members.

Participants used things like 3D printers and laser engravers and cutters to create jewelry, paintings, ceramic pieces and more.

This year saw almost twice as many participants as in 2022, according to Fab Lab Director Adriana Moreno.

The Fab Lab Permian Basin at Odessa College allows people to learn and experiment with a variety of equipment, including a vinyl cutter, an automated embroidery machine and a pancake bot.

“Our mission at the Fab Lab is to instill and foster the maker spirit in everyone … any maker at any skill level from kids to at-home hobbyists to entrepreneurs, artists, and professional craftsman can take advantage of the resources available to them at the Fab Lab," said Moreno.