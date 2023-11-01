FAA outage impacts Midland International Air & Space Port

Many flights were delayed and a few were cancelled. Some travelers were worried about missing their connection.

MIDLAND, Texas — There weren't a lot of cancellations out of the Midland International Air and Space Port in the wake of the FAA outage on Wednesday, but there were plenty of delays.

"We found out this morning through the internet about this delay," said Roy Ortiz, a traveler who was going to Las Vegas and then onto LAX.

"We're going to Missouri to see our daughter for her 30th birthday and our 5 year-old granddaughter, and we get here and find out were delayed," said Shawn Cooley of Big Spring.

Cooley was travelling with his wife Stephanie who said they found out right when they pulled in.

"Right when we were turning in here to get here and we were like oh man is this going to delay the rest of the day?" Stephanie said.

The delays ranged from 20 minutes to a couple of hours.

"About an hour and half, maybe a little bit more," said Shawn.

Even though there weren't any major flight delays, even a small one can impact future flights and connections

"I hope there will be no other delay aside from this, and we are looking forward to our connecting flight to be on time going from LAX," said Ortiz.

"We'll head over to Springfield and hopefully there won't be any delays," said Stephanie.

Even though their flights will be taking off, these people still want more answers as to why these delays are happening.