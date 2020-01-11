EZ-Rider to receive new buses

EZ Rider has announced the arrival of 10 new buses to the facility in March 2021.

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization who works closely with EZ Rider passed a resolution to support the funding of the new buses in order to replace obsolete vehicles of various sizes.

EZ Rider plans to decrease its large bus fleet down to eight and increase the small bus fleet up to 30.