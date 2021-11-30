EZ Rider to provide shuttle service for Starbright Village tree lighting

Leading up to the lighting, the City of Odessa will be restricting traffic to ensure proper flow and safety for those in the area.

ODESSA, Texas — Starbright Village will be holding its tree lighting on December 2, and the community is invited to come out and see the event live.

To help with this, EZ Rider will be offering free parking shuttle service to McKinney Park.