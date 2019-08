EZ-Rider is offering Midland and Odessa citizens a Free-Fare Weekend.

On August 9 and 10, riders on the fixed route and Connect services will not have to pay a fee.

EZ-Rider offers six routes in Midland and six routes in Odessa, as well as the Connect route between cities.

Fares normally run $1.25 per ride or $3.00 for an all-day pass. The bus systems run from 6:15 am to 6:10 pm Monday-Friday and 8:15 am to 4:10 pm on Saturdays.